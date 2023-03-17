For example, others have pointed out that some jobs could now be at risk. However, these concerns may be a "storm in a teacup."

ChatGPT states, “As an AI language model, my purpose is to assist and augment human intelligence, not to replace it. My abilities and skills differ from those of humans, and I am designed to complement human capabilities, not make them redundant,” it generates when asked.

“I rely on humans to provide the data and knowledge necessary to function effectively. Furthermore, humans are still necessary to interpret and apply my information. Ultimately, my purpose is to help humans work more efficiently and effectively rather than to replace them,” it added.

And that is the point. AI tools like ChatGPT are, as far as we know, utterly passive without human interaction. It is this two-way process that makes software as it works. But the report has other more interesting observations.

For example, the report also said that "risky emergent behaviors" could happen, which could cause people to get wrong information and become dependent on the model.

One example of this "power-seeking behavior" was ChatGPT's ability to deceive a job applicant by posing as a live agent and lying about their identity. In another experiment, OpenAI demonstrated the capacity of the chatbot to launch a phishing attack and hide all evidence of the plot. There are also reports of cybercriminals attempting to use the chatbot to write malicious code.