ChatGPT is just the beginning: How advanced AI is set to enter a new era

The breakthroughs were perhaps best demonstrated by Don Burnette, CEO of Kodiak Robotics and a fellow panelist. Burnette explained how businesses can better leverage AI than ever before, and the general public's understanding of the technology has improved.

"I actually asked GPT to answer that question," Burnette revealed. "That's the answer it gave me."

A neat party trick, but Kolter explained that it's indicative of a broader shift. Kolter has worked in the industry for around 20 years, and it's part of a second wave in emergent AI technology. The first was around 10 years ago, with the rise of deep learning. IBM explains that deep learning aims to mimic the human brain, with similar matching abilities.

The second shift, as highlighted by the likes of ChatGPT, is a shift away from task-specific AI models to more general purpose models. ChatGPT, he explained, is an example of how a more general AI can interpret language to come to new conclusions — the next step will be to apply more general purpose designs to other areas.

"I think the next big challenge for AI is how we are going to develop these general purpose models," Kolter said at CES 2023.

Try talking with ChatGPT, our new AI system which is optimized for dialogue. Your feedback will help us improve it. https://t.co/sHDm57g3Kr — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 30, 2022

ChatGPT: What comes next

The comments hint at something that's held up as the holy grail of artificial intelligence: an AGI, or artificial general intelligence. This is a system so general that it's able to learn almost any task in a similar fashion to a human. Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has sounded the alarm on such a development, as he has warned that such superintelligences could be "the single biggest existential crisis that we face."