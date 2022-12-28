ChatGPT: The AI-powered Chatbot that is equal parts brilliant and terrifying

The real-world applications of ChatGPT are more than one can fathom

It has even been termed as a potential 'Google slayer' and a 'Code Red' for the internet search engine. Why? Well, there is pretty much nothing that ChatGPT can't do. Want to compose music out of thin air and impress your friend? ChatGPT is there for you. Maybe you need a helping hand with that code? ChatGPT to the rescue. It can summarize topics, give out recommendations, generate keywords, translate languages, solve crossword puzzles, and explain scientific concepts...need we say more? It also does look like your brain cells might be out of a job.

Potential applications can extend beyond coding and summarizing. A new study from Drexel University's School of Biomedical Engineering, Science, and Health Systems, revealed that the GPT-3 algorithm can identify clues from spontaneous speech that are 80 percent accurate in the prediction of early stages of dementia.

ChatGPT arrives at a conclusion about a historical event. ChatGPT/OpenAI

ChatGPt evolved from text-generating AI

How does the algorithm work? ChatGPT evolved from the Generative Pre-Trained Transformer(GPT) family of text-generating AIs and is OpenAi's fix to GPT-3. It is trained by AI and machine learning and is a "sibling model" to InstructGPT, which, as the name suggests, follows the instruction to respond.