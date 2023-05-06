ChatGPT-like tech bigger threat than climate change, warns Godfather of AI

Artificial intelligence pioneer Geoffrey Hinton gave a revealing interview to Reuters on Friday where he warned of the many dangers of the technology, highlighting that it may even be a bigger threat than climate change.

Widely known as one of the "godfathers of AI,” Hinton said he quit Alphabet in order to freely speak out about the potential outcomes of the technology.

Hinton did not downplay climate change but focused more on the more imminent dangers of AI.

"I wouldn't like to devalue climate change. I wouldn't like to say, 'You shouldn't worry about climate change.' That's a huge risk too," Hinton said. "But I think this might end up being more urgent."