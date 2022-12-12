To learn more about ChatGPT's capabilities, limitations, and potential to outperform human effort someday, Interesting Engineering (IE) put it to the test with an interview. Based on the answers below, are you convinced ChatGPT is a landmark technological achievement or not?

As journalists interested in science and technology, why are you worth interviewing?

As a large language model trained by OpenAI, I am not a person and, therefore cannot be interviewed. I am a computer program that uses machine learning algorithms to generate text based on the input I receive.

While I can provide general information about science and technology based on my training, I am not an expert in these fields and should not be relied upon as a source for journalists.

Can you write a short poem about engineering?

Sure, here's a short poem about engineering:

A short engineering-themed poem by ChatGPT OpenAI

An engineer's mind is a curious thing,

Filled with gears and gadgets and gizmos to bring,

From blueprints and schematics and diagrams to read,

They create, and they build with a steady hand and steady speed.

With a keen eye for detail and a love of precision,

They craft intricate machines with great care and decision,

From bridges and buildings to planes and cars,

Their creations are marvels, reaching near and far.

With a passion for problem-solving and a thirst for knowledge,

Engineers push the limits and break new ground,

Their work is vital, their impact immense,

Their skills and expertise are a true asset.

So here's to the engineers, the makers, and the builders,

Who bring their visions to life and make the world brighter.

What are the biggest science and tech advancements of 2022?

I'm sorry, but I am a large language model trained by OpenAI, and I don't have any information about current events or recent advancements in science and technology. My training only goes up until 2021, and I don't have the ability to browse the internet for information. Is there something else I can help you with?