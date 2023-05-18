ChatGPT is now officially an app on Apple's App Store

ChatGPT is now officially an app on Apple's App StoreMuch to the likely joy of ChatGPT lovers, the highly popular text-generating AI has finally been released in app form for iOS.Christopher McFadden| May 18, 2023 04:42 PM ESTCreated: May 18, 2023 04:42 PM ESTinnovationThere is finally an app for that.stockcam/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.ChatGPT has officially been available to the public for more than six months but has, to date, been restricted to web browsers only. Much to the annoyance of users. The lack of a mobile version of the natural language-generating artificial intelligence tool has been a little frustrating. But those times are now over, with the announcement that an iOS version of the popular AI generator is now available in the United States. To use ChatGPT on iOS, you'll need a device that can support the iOS 16.1 operating system. This means that only iPhone 8 or newer models can access the app. According to sources like Wired, an Android version is also in the works and should be available soon. Related The AI chatbot talked up as a potential Google killer ChatGPT: The AI-powered Chatbot that is equal parts brilliant and terrifying ChatGPT: 30 incredible ways to use the AI-powered chatbot See Also The new iOS ChatGPT is, like its web-based version, free to use for its GPT-3.5 build, but users who pay the premium subscription of $20 a month will, of course, also have access to its more sophisticated, though slower, GPT-4.0 build. According to OpenAI, registered users will also be able to sync their chat histories across devices and plan to expand access to other countries "in the coming weeks."All very exciting, but another important new feature of the app is its ability to process vocal inputs as well as text. By integrating OpenAI's "Whisper" speech recognition system, the app should reach, as the company explains, “human-level robustness and accuracy” for English speakers. This will significantly change how users interact with the AI, likely preferring that option over inputting questions manually. Most Popular As Wired points out, it is also currently unclear how much freedom ChatGPT's AI will have on iOS devices, as Apple is famously pretty careful with what an app can provide on its app store. For example, iOS apps are explicitly banned from providing “defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content,” or content that is “offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, or in exceptionally poor taste.” Other things like pornography, or inflammatory religious content are also prohibited, for obvious reasons. The web-based version of ChatGPT does have some safeguards built in to prevent generating responses to things like promoting violence or subjects that are sexual in nature, but these can be sidestepped by making ChatGPT answer in a persona, so quite how this will be handled will be interesting to see. As with other apps, one option may be to put an age restriction on the app, which is currently set to 12+. Let's see how it gets on. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You LIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industryChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchRussia confirms rare nuclear supplies shipment to China, US alarmedThis ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's howBlockchain skills have soared in popularity despite crypto crashMoonwalkers: These AI-powered shoes will have you walking 250% fasterCould the ocean help us fight climate change?A Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed onesChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlement More Stories diyThese 9 Microsoft Word shortcuts will supercharge your documents with automationChristopher McFadden| 12/5/2022innovationWhat ChatGPT-4 will mean for AIAlice Cooke| 3/20/2023scienceEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so importantDeena Theresa| 8/6/2022