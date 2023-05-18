ChatGPT is now officially an app on Apple's App Store

ChatGPT has officially been available to the public for more than six months but has, to date, been restricted to web browsers only. Much to the annoyance of users. The lack of a mobile version of the natural language-generating artificial intelligence tool has been a little frustrating. But those times are now over, with the announcement that an iOS version of the popular AI generator is now available in the United States.

To use ChatGPT on iOS, you'll need a device that can support the iOS 16.1 operating system. This means that only iPhone 8 or newer models can access the app. According to sources like Wired, an Android version is also in the works and should be available soon.