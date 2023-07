A new MIT study has found that access to the assistive chatbot ChatGPT decreased the time it took workers to complete certain writing tasks by 40 percent and increased output quality by 18 percent.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Friday

“What we can say for sure is generative AI is going to have a big effect on white collar work,” said Shakked Noy, a PhD student in MIT’s Department of Economics, who co-authored the paper with fellow PhD student Whitney Zhang ’21.

“I think what our study shows is that this kind of technology has important applications in white collar work. It’s a useful technology. But it’s still too early to tell if it will be good or bad, or how exactly it’s going to cause society to adjust.”