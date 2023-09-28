ChatGPT can now search the internet to answer prompts

After enabling users to speak with ChatGPT and analyze their images, OpenAI has announced another major upgrade for its chatbot. The latest feature allows ChatGPT to browse the internet to provide users with up-to-date information and sources to where it got that information.

ChatGPT was not connected to the internet and was equipped to answer questions related to data it was trained on until September 2021. If you asked ChatGPT who won the FIFA World Cup in 2022, it wouldn’t have been able to answer.

Available to Plus members

"Since the original launch of browsing in May, we received useful feedback. Updates include following robots.txt and identifying user agents so sites can control how ChatGPT interacts with them," the company tweeted.