Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

ChatGPT can now search the internet to answer prompts

The chatbot was earlier updated with data going back to September 2021.
Sejal Sharma
| Sep 28, 2023 08:46 AM EST
Created: Sep 28, 2023 08:46 AM EST
innovation
  • twitter
ChatGPT on a phone
ChatGPT on a phone

Robert Way/iStock 

After enabling users to speak with ChatGPT and analyze their images, OpenAI has announced another major upgrade for its chatbot. The latest feature allows ChatGPT to browse the internet to provide users with up-to-date information and sources to where it got that information.

ChatGPT was not connected to the internet and was equipped to answer questions related to data it was trained on until September 2021. If you asked ChatGPT who won the FIFA World Cup in 2022, it wouldn’t have been able to answer.

Available to Plus members

"Since the original launch of browsing in May, we received useful feedback. Updates include following robots.txt and identifying user agents so sites can control how ChatGPT interacts with them," the company tweeted.

Related

The updated version will only be available to Plus and Enterprise chatbot users. For users to enable it in their Beta features setting, they need to go to ‘Profile & Settings,’ select ‘Beta features,’ and select ‘Browse with Bing’ under GPT-4.

ChatGPT’s ability to search online will be made available through the Bing search engine, a Microsoft product. Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI.

Will this version bypass paywalls as well?

Actually, OpenAI had introduced the ‘Search with Bing’ option in May this year but the chatbot was found to be bypassing paywalls and privacy settings on websites.

“As of July 3, 2023, we’ve disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature out of an abundance of caution while we fix this in order to do right by content owners. We are working to bring the beta back as quickly as possible, and appreciate your understanding!” said OpenAI in a blog back then.

"If this functionality or capability weren't there, you would need to go to Google or to Twitter or to your preferred news outlet. Now, you can treat this as a source of the latest news, gossip and current events," said Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, professor of business psychology at University College London, to BBC.

"So the main implication is that it's going to absorb a lot of the incoming questions and inquiries that were going to search engines or going to news outlets," he added.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/28/image/jpeg/AtjB9nEOiZuYEOD35oMNtLJJXp0cWNGyinEwAMMG.jpg
Atomic clocks on the horizon: Unveiling the power of scandium
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/31/image/jpeg/eNK3RS3ljKf5vLSQsStQ1gGHBKjS5wH9w8iL5QjE.jpg
Printed solar panels could generate power from existing infrastructure
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/27/image/jpeg/fi494iLoRqITLtvrXotofLEJk8JZH1s8Z3Upge1M.jpg
Gallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weight
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/04/image/jpeg/crP5g4SmwhoGFiXWL8CXe4FGQ2U9ee2fIMXCpg8d.jpg
The real impact of blue light on eye health and sleep
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/20/image/jpeg/GbCK0hde2nR9kSs3cEVNjZTZ0DVOtgyTUVCQA5bs.jpg
Life by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfare
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/24/image/jpeg/LbEWVi9Dqey9YK0OQQHLWcm6Fwci9Kgmhp4SL6OG.jpg
10 ancient civil engineering projects still in use
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/28/image/png/JxWeuRBc3TFCMjNiVXu2UIt90UamRuAnXtEPxWhT.png
Are plastic-eating worms the solution to plastic waste?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/22/image/jpeg/hd1J991kaJ0so68o8OVeU417E9Bzrj97quX6S7wI.jpg
How much water is there on the Moon? Maybe not enough
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/28/image/jpeg/egDBIcHsFAv4CYZfZrlpC5HlIAfJdSZKnHc6qMBT.jpg
Apple’s AI chief has announced engine switch update in iOS 17
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/28/image/jpeg/vMeOnfZRpOLq4SFGyP47JHUGjWbq6U0JXJ5FQhH5.jpg
Taiwan reveals first indigenous submarine amid growing threat
Job Board