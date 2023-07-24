ChatGPT creator launches eye-scanning crypto-based ID to distinguish humans from AI

ChatGPT creator launches eye-scanning crypto-based ID to distinguish humans from AIWorldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, was launched today.Sejal Sharma| Jul 24, 2023 08:46 AM ESTCreated: Jul 24, 2023 08:46 AM ESTinnovationWorldcoin founder Sam AltmanWikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Worldcoin, an entity offering a World ID to distinguish earthlings from artificial intelligence, was launched Monday. The company rolled out an eyeball-scanning technology and a crypto token called WLD.Co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman with Alex Blania three years ago, WorldCoin said it is looking to revolutionize digital identity. It’s designed by developers at Tools for Humanity (TFH). A user can use WorldCoin to authenticate their World ID to prove they are a real person and will receive the digital currency in their account, which they can send anywhere.Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it will list Worldcoin, which will not be available in the US, on Monday, reported Reuters. See Also Related OpenAI CEO Sam Altman-backed nuke energy startup to go public ChatGPT creator OpenAI slammed with 157-page lawsuit How to register?The user will have to download the World App, a digital wallet, where they will reserve their share. Then the user will have to visit an Orb. An orb is a custom biometric imaging device to verify humanness and uniqueness. It contains custom-made software and hardware, including a custom telephoto lens.These Orbs are currently available in over 35 cities across 20 countries. After completing a process at an Orb, the user will receive their World ID.visit the Orb or the Orb will visit you... https://t.co/VbsX3KcKds— jack (@jack) July 24, 2023Altman has claimed that over 2 million people signed up for Worldcoin during the beta phase between May 2021 and July 2023.WorldCoin raised $250 millionThe motivating idea behind Worldcoin, according to one of their pamphlets, is: “If a billion people all held Worldcoin, each person could send money very quickly and easily to a billion other people across the globe. This billion-person network would make Worldcoin very powerful and also very valuable.”Apple’s Optic ID is similar to the retina-scanning technology used by Worldcoin. Featured in its latest AR/VR headset Vision Pro, it is a new authentication system that uses infrared cameras and LED illuminators inside the headset to analyze a unique iris for mapping. The technology can even distinguish between identical twins.Altman’s blog post further said: “Worldcoin is an attempt at global scale alignment,” which invited a jibe by the co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey."Worldcoin is an attempt at global scale alignment..."cute https://t.co/VbsX3KcKds— jack (@jack) July 24, 2023The response to the launch of Worldcoin is just starting to come in, with some saying they can’t wait to visit an Orb to get their world ID, while some call it dangerous for one entity to have a global database of sensitive human IDs.I think that WorldCoin is the plot of the next «Black Mirror» episode. pic.twitter.com/y1HVcKQJDJ— Axel 💎🙌 Adler Jr (@AxelAdlerJr) July 24, 2023Lol world coin launches as 6th largest crypto overnight Reminds me of when internet computer launched at $700 per coin (now $4)Highly recommend you don’t become VC exit liquidity anon 🫡— Birch (@BitcoinBirch) July 24, 2023HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Can the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Ad Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)INNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technologyMystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearingHarvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktailMummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptVideo: First-of-its-kind microscope captures stunning views of the brainA new alligator species dating back 230,000 years, identified in ThailandDecoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptation Job Board