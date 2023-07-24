ChatGPT creator launches eye-scanning crypto-based ID to distinguish humans from AI

Worldcoin, an entity offering a World ID to distinguish earthlings from artificial intelligence, was launched Monday. The company rolled out an eyeball-scanning technology and a crypto token called WLD.

Co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman with Alex Blania three years ago, WorldCoin said it is looking to revolutionize digital identity. It’s designed by developers at Tools for Humanity (TFH). A user can use WorldCoin to authenticate their World ID to prove they are a real person and will receive the digital currency in their account, which they can send anywhere.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it will list Worldcoin, which will not be available in the US, on Monday, reported Reuters.