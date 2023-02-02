ChatGPT creator OpenAI is bringing new features to Microsoft Teams

“Now—more than ever—organizations need solutions to adapt to change, improve productivity, and reduce costs. Fortunately, modern tools powered by AI hold the promise to boost individual, team, and organizational-level productivity and fundamentally change how we work.”

The changes to Microsoft Teams include more than 400 new features and improvements including more advanced meeting capabilities to increase productivity and help to consolidate software investments to reduce costs.

The service is available for a limited time for $7 (dollars) a month but will shortly increase to $10 a month. The main attraction seems to be a feature called intelligent recap.

This advancement produces automatically-generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights to help users get the information most important to them, even if they miss a meeting. The goal is to improve efficiency for busy employees.

“With a 252 percent increase in weekly time spent in meetings in the first two years of the pandemic, we needed to find ways to “work smarter, not harder.” Both the pace of work and the amount of information needed to sift through have grown exponentially, especially with meetings,” explained Herskowitz.

“There’s a ton of time-consuming administrative work during meetings, like taking notes, figuring out important takeaways, and capturing the right action items and owners.”

Who will the new AI features be open to?

In addition, some much beloved Microsoft Teams options are becoming available only for Premium users. These include live translated captions, custom organization Together Mode scenes, and a number of virtual appointments features