ChatGPT gets more personal: Now users can give it 'custom instructions'

No one likes repeating themselves. OpenAI realized that.

So they launched ‘Custom Instructions’ for ChatGPT users on Thursday, so they don’t have to write the same instruction prompts to the chatbot every time they interact with it.

Currently in beta phase and available to only Plus users, ChatGPT will give a user the option to prefix their prompt with instructions that the chatbot will remember in its memory all the time.

OpenAI said in a blog post: “We’ve heard your feedback about the friction of starting each ChatGPT conversation afresh.” The new feature will save up a lot of repetitive prompting.