Game changer AI: ChatGPT now deploys powerful plugins for web browsing

"Users have been asking for plug-ins" to "unlock a vast range of possible use cases," said OpenAI's blog.

"We're starting with a small set of users and are planning to gradually roll out larger-scale access as we learn more."

We’ve added initial support for ChatGPT plugins — a protocol for developers to build tools for ChatGPT, with safety as a core design principle. Deploying iteratively (starting with a small number of users & developers) to learn from contact with reality: https://t.co/ySek2oevod pic.twitter.com/S61MTpddOV — Greg Brockman (@gdb) March 23, 2023

There are 11 plug-ins for third-party websites, including Zapier, OpenTable, Kayak, Expedia, and OpenTable.

Additionally, OpenAI offers some of its plug-ins, including one for deciphering code and another one called "Browsing," allowing ChatGPT to access the internet for data.

ChatGPT and the power of plug-ins

The company uses a scenario where a user inquires about how the box office performances of this year's Oscar winners compare to those of recently released films,

The "Browsing" plug-in responds by displaying the sources it used to gather its information, which was impossible for ChatGPT to perform earlier.

Developers can deploy their plug-in version and register it with ChatGPT because the software is open-source and self-hosted, further read the blog.

The plug-in uses OpenAI embeddings and allows developers to index and search documents using one of six vector databases: Milvus, Pinecone, Qdrant, Redis, Weaviate, or Zilliz.

"Information sources can be synchronized with the database using webhooks," said the blog.

This test feature clearly resembles Microsoft's Bing AI, which uses unique technology to pull internet data for GPT-4, the language model running the latest model of ChatGPT.

The plug-in from OpenAI does more than merely get current data, though. According to the documentation provided by the company, it can also integrate with APIs, enabling it to "conduct actions on behalf of the user."