AI power: ChatGPT helps dyslexic college student tackle technical exams
A dyslexic college student from France uses OpenAI's ChatGPT to help her better understand the course material.
The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has sparked controversy with students all over the world using it to plagiarize and cheat on exams, but not in this case, according to a report published on Saturday by Business Insider.
"I have always needed to work harder than others, and I have always fought to be as bright as possible in my studies," said Myriem Khal, 23, a French computer engineering student suffering from dyslexia.
She employed the AI chatbot to understand the material in her course, and so far, the results are "promising," according to her.
Despite her prowess in technical topics like math and science, she found it "horrible" and "very difficult" to learn how to read and write in another language.
Khal's studies reached a pinnacle earlier this year when she enrolled in a five-week AI course.
She found it difficult to understand terms like "semantic networks" even after translating them into her mother tongue because the course was presented in English.
Khal remarked, "The teacher was very technical. I didn't understand anything she said."
ChatGPT helped tackle technical terms
Khal discovered ChatGPT and decided to use the chatbot to study by organizing the course content logically during her January exams.
She would ask ChatGPT in French to explain the relationships and distinctions between technical terms like frames and network semantics.
She said that ChatGPT would respond in a clear, concise manner and that she would always double-check the responses with her class notes.
Khal reasoned that clarifying the wording helped her understand the content better, which resulted in her getting "great marks for final exams."
She aced her final examinations using this study strategy, raising her GPA in the process, noted the Insider report.
Khal's story shows how technology may be utilized to get around obstacles and aid in academic success.
Her experience demonstrates the potential advantages of these tools, even though the usage of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots for academic fraud is a cause for worry.
Finding strategies to use technology to aid students with learning disabilities and other difficulties in their academic pursuits is crucial as it advances.
