AI power: ChatGPT helps dyslexic college student tackle technical exams

"I have always needed to work harder than others, and I have always fought to be as bright as possible in my studies," said Myriem Khal, 23, a French computer engineering student suffering from dyslexia.

She employed the AI chatbot to understand the material in her course, and so far, the results are "promising," according to her.

Despite her prowess in technical topics like math and science, she found it "horrible" and "very difficult" to learn how to read and write in another language.

Khal's studies reached a pinnacle earlier this year when she enrolled in a five-week AI course.

She found it difficult to understand terms like "semantic networks" even after translating them into her mother tongue because the course was presented in English.

Khal remarked, "The teacher was very technical. I didn't understand anything she said."

ChatGPT helped tackle technical terms

Khal discovered ChatGPT and decided to use the chatbot to study by organizing the course content logically during her January exams.