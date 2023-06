Artificial intelligence(AI) tools and systems can help humans in a multitude of tasks, ranging from decision-making to art creation. While the world grapples to regulate AI’s sinister cousin Artificial General Intelligence(AGI), which some believe will lead to the extinction of humanity, there’s interesting research being done daily on expanding Human-AI collaborations.

A team of researchers at the Swiss technical university EPFL and TU Delft has collaborated with ChatGPT to design a robot. After hours and days of conversations with ChatGPT-3, the result of this AI-human partnership was a robotic arm that can harvest tomatoes.

In their experimental study, the team showed that large language models(LLMs) like OpenAI’s ChatGPT can guide the robotic design process, on both a conceptual and technical level.