ChatGPT gets a new lease of life in Italy after ban, announces Sam Altman

San Francisco-based OpenAI, ChatGPT's maker, announced on Friday that the artificial intelligence chatbot is available again in Italy after it was blocked for nearly a month by regulators who stated privacy concerns.

OpenAI said it now meets all the conditions that the Italian data protection authority wanted satisfied by an April 30 deadline.

we’re excited chatgpt is available in 🇮🇹 again! — Sam Altman (@sama) April 28, 2023

"ChatGPT is available again to our users in Italy," OpenAI told The Globe and Mail over an email. "We are excited to welcome them back, and we remain dedicated to protecting their privacy."

The rapid development of generative AI systems like ChatGPT has raised fears among officials and even tech leaders about potential ethical and societal risks.

In April of 2023, the Italian watchdog, known as Garante, ordered OpenAI to temporarily stop processing Italian users' personal information while it examined a possible data breach that could be violating the EU's data privacy rules.

OpenAI has now claimed that it has "addressed or clarified the issues" raised by the Garante.

As part of these measures, ChatGPT will now have information on its website about how it collects and uses data, will make available a new form for EU residents to object to having their data used for training, and add a tool to verify users' ages.