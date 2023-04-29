ChatGPT gets a new lease of life in Italy after ban, announces Sam Altman

ChatGPT gets a new lease of life in Italy after ban, announces Sam AltmanOpenAI has "addressed" all concerns raised by the Italian watchdog Garante.Loukia Papadopoulos| Apr 29, 2023 08:38 AM ESTCreated: Apr 29, 2023 08:38 AM ESTinnovationSam AltmanTechCrunch/Wikimedia Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.San Francisco-based OpenAI, ChatGPT's maker, announced on Friday that the artificial intelligence chatbot is available again in Italy after it was blocked for nearly a month by regulators who stated privacy concerns.OpenAI said it now meets all the conditions that the Italian data protection authority wanted satisfied by an April 30 deadline.we’re excited chatgpt is available in 🇮🇹 again!— Sam Altman (@sama) April 28, 2023"ChatGPT is available again to our users in Italy," OpenAI told The Globe and Mail over an email. "We are excited to welcome them back, and we remain dedicated to protecting their privacy."The rapid development of generative AI systems like ChatGPT has raised fears among officials and even tech leaders about potential ethical and societal risks. In April of 2023, the Italian watchdog, known as Garante, ordered OpenAI to temporarily stop processing Italian users' personal information while it examined a possible data breach that could be violating the EU's data privacy rules.OpenAI has now claimed that it has "addressed or clarified the issues" raised by the Garante.As part of these measures, ChatGPT will now have information on its website about how it collects and uses data, will make available a new form for EU residents to object to having their data used for training, and add a tool to verify users' ages. See Also The Garante said in a statement that it "welcomes the measures OpenAI implemented."Areas of concern Last month, the watchdog noticed that some users' messages and payment information were exposed to others. Other areas of concern were also whether there was a legal basis for OpenAI to collect massive amounts of data used to train ChatGPT's algorithms and the fact that the system could sometimes generate false information about individuals.The return of the AI system was well received, with infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini writing on Instagram that his League party "is committed to help start-ups and development in Italy" through the use of the technology.But the battle is not over yet, France's data privacy regulator and Canada's privacy commissioner are investigating ChatGPT after complaints about the chatbot surfaced. Meanwhile, last month, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), the agency that united Europe's national privacy watchdogs, formed a task force on ChatGPT aimed at developing a common policy on setting privacy rules on artificial intelligence.Will bans be applied elsewhere, or has OpenAI made enough changes to ensure its program is compatible with all countries' regulations? Most Popular HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now home to dozen of coastal species, finds studySocial media isn't the main force driving most partisan news consumptionSpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosionThese next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real timeCOP27: Countries want climate compensation, but the US 'continues to block negotiation’Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTHow cultivated meat can solve the problems of animal-sourced meatExpert: Building management system can cut emissions, boost sustainabilityChina claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters More Stories innovationAn American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in MadagascarDeena Theresa| 8/10/2022innovationEx-NASA Space Shuttle astronaut has a plan to get humans to Mars fastChris Young| 2/14/2023innovationEngineer who built Cordless Tesla teases what's coming up nextAmeya Paleja| 2/28/2023