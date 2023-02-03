Colombian judge uses ChatGPT in ruling, makes humane decision

On Tuesday, Padilla told Blu Radio that ChatGPT and other such AI programs could prove helpful to "facilitate the drafting of texts" but "not to replace" judges. On January 30, the judge ruled in favor of the child, stating that the child’s medical expenses and transport costs should be paid by his medical plan, and wrote in his judgment that he had consulted ChatGPT on the case. The first labor court of Cartagena argued that it applied Law 2213 of 2022, according to which virtual tools can be used in certain cases.

However, the judge hasn't specified to what extent the text-generating bot had helped him.

Columbian law allows the use of technologies where possible

Padilla defended his use of the technology, insisting that "by asking questions to the application, we do not stop being judges, thinking beings."

In this case, Padilla said he asked the bot: "Is autistic minor exonerated from paying fees for their therapies?" among other questions.

It answered: "Yes, this is correct. According to the regulations in Colombia, minors diagnosed with autism are exempt from paying fees for their therapies."

In 2022, Colombia approved a law that suggested public lawyers should use technologies where possible to make their work more efficient.

"Judges need to be aware of the evolution of justice and technology. Since the pandemic, in Colombia, we began to implement technologies in the courts and this is a huge window, today it could be ChatGPT, but more tools may emerge later for judges to use. This artificial intelligence helps us come up with very understandable sentences, with good writing and so on," Padilla explained.