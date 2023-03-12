Warning! ChatGPT can fabricate convincing medical data

"Additionally, we test the accuracy of free, online AI detectors. The danger of fabricated research is then highlighted, along with the reasons why one would want to fabricate medical research and potential remedies to this looming threat,” they stated in their paper.

The researchers came to this conclusion after asking ChatGPT to generate an abstract for a scientific paper about the effects of two different drugs on rheumatoid arthritis. They requested that the AI bot use data from 2012 to 2020.

ChatGPT produced a realistic abstract and even gave real numbers. Furthermore, when the researchers prompted it, it claimed that one drug worked better than another, a dangerous affirmation for a chatbot to make.

Since ChatGPT only considers data up to 2019, it couldn’t have any figures from 2020 but it did claim to have taken its supporting numbers from a private database, which requires a fee to access.

“Within one afternoon, one can find themselves with dozens of abstracts that can be submitted to various conferences for publication,” warned the researchers.

“Upon acceptance of an abstract for publication, one can use this same technology to write their manuscript, completely built upon fabricated data and falsified results.”

Positive ways to use AI

Despite their warnings, the researchers did note that there can be positive ways for researchers to use AI.

“Utilizing an AI for research is not an inherently malicious endeavor,” they stated.

“Asking an AI to grammar-check work or write a conclusion for legitimate results found in a study are other uses an AI may incorporate into the research process to cut out busywork that may slow down the scientific research process.”