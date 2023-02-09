Doctor ChatGPT? AI-bot almost passes the US Medical Licensing Exam

This is according to a study published on Thursday in the open-access journal PLOS Digital Health by Tiffany Kung, Victor Tseng, and colleagues at AnsibleHealth.

A test for medical disciplines

The USMLE is a highly standardized and regulated series of three exams required for medical licensure in the United States. Taken by medical students and physicians-in-training, the USMLE assesses knowledge spanning most medical disciplines, ranging from biochemistry, to diagnostic reasoning, to bioethics.

To see how the language mode would perform on this very complex exam, Kung and colleagues tested ChatGPT’s performance on the test. They removed image-based questions and proceeded to ask ChatGPT 350 of the 376 public questions available from the June 2022 USMLE release.

ChatGPT scored between 52.4 percent and 75.0 percent across the three USMLE exams. These scores bode particularly well as the passing threshold each year is approximately 60 percent.

ChatGPT also demonstrated 94.6 percent concordance across all its responses and produced at least one significant insight for 88.9 percent of its responses.

Ultimately, ChatGPT even exceeded the performance of PubMedGPT, a counterpart model trained exclusively on biomedical domain literature, which scored only 50.8 percent on an older dataset of USMLE-style questions.