ChatGPT helps bring metaverse's "live forever" mode closer to reality

"Honestly, it is progressing at a much faster pace than everyone's expectations."

As per its theory, Somnium Space's upcoming "Live Forever" feature is pretty streamlined. With the help of a collection of personal data, the company will be able to create a digital "you," which will tend to be immortal in the hallowed metaverse halls of the company.

You'll virtually be there forever

Representation of two avatars in virtual reality. luza studios/iStock

You can now pass away peacefully, knowing that your descendants and loved ones will still be able to interact with the digitized version of you. Hence, never let you fade away from their memories. This concept may not bless you with physical immortality, but it will keep you alive in the digital world.

Earlier, Sychov told Motherboard "Live Forever" was expected to take at least five years to get launched. As per Motherboard, now Sychov has shortened the launch date by at least two years, all thanks to the efforts of OpenAI. The company's interactive chatbot has seemingly pushed the project into hyperdrive, even providing a detailed guide of the bot that would be integrated into the boarder landscape of Somnium Space's digital world once installed in a robot avatar of the game.