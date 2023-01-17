Microsoft to offer ChatGPT at industrial scale via its Azure services

ChatGPT, the chatbot released on November 30 last year, has caught the imagination of engineers and non-engineers alike. The large language model used by the platform allows the AI to help answer user queries in a conversational style. In just a month, the chatbot was accessed by more than a million users, and the waitlist is getting longer with rising popularity.

Microsoft teamed up with OpenAI in July 2019 to accelerate breakthroughs in the field of AI. On its part, Microsoft used its expertise in computing to build AI supercomputers exclusively for OpenAI and, since November 2021, has been offering the Azure OpenAI service for enterprise customers.

What is Azure Open AI Service?

With Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft provides enterprises access to the power of generative AI models while also meeting expectations of security, data privacy and reliability, and compliance from the computing infrastructure.

The service allows businesses ranging from startups to large multinational corporations to use their data to gain valuable insights and improve customer support and customizations.

Through Azure Open AI service, customers get access to a range of AI products that Microsoft says are used to design its and products and those from companies like Meta and OpenAI. Through its association with OpenAI, Microsoft has developed Power BI, which uses GPT3-powered natural language to generate formulae and expressions, and the GitHub Copilot, which helps developers write better code.