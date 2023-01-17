Microsoft to offer ChatGPT at industrial scale via its Azure services
If you are tired of your requests to access ChatGPT being waitlisted repeatedly, Microsoft has some good news for you. The chatbot is coming soon to Azure Open AI services, where businesses can access the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) in the world, the company said in a press release.
ChatGPT, the chatbot released on November 30 last year, has caught the imagination of engineers and non-engineers alike. The large language model used by the platform allows the AI to help answer user queries in a conversational style. In just a month, the chatbot was accessed by more than a million users, and the waitlist is getting longer with rising popularity.
Microsoft teamed up with OpenAI in July 2019 to accelerate breakthroughs in the field of AI. On its part, Microsoft used its expertise in computing to build AI supercomputers exclusively for OpenAI and, since November 2021, has been offering the Azure OpenAI service for enterprise customers.
What is Azure Open AI Service?
With Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft provides enterprises access to the power of generative AI models while also meeting expectations of security, data privacy and reliability, and compliance from the computing infrastructure.
The service allows businesses ranging from startups to large multinational corporations to use their data to gain valuable insights and improve customer support and customizations.
Through Azure Open AI service, customers get access to a range of AI products that Microsoft says are used to design its and products and those from companies like Meta and OpenAI. Through its association with OpenAI, Microsoft has developed Power BI, which uses GPT3-powered natural language to generate formulae and expressions, and the GitHub Copilot, which helps developers write better code.
Behind a Paywall?
One might argue that services offered in such a manner are putting open-sourced AI technology behind a paywall out of the reach of the public at large. However, the availability of the service does not remove access to ChatGPT for regular users. Instead, it also ensures it acts as a gatekeeper to keep the technology out of the reach of users who intend to use it for nefarious purposes.
Interesting Engineering reported this week that hackers in Russia were looking for ways to access ChatGPT to write malicious code and use it to steal personal data. Instead of allowing users access to the most powerful AI based on their ability to pay, Microsoft requires them to apply for access by describing their intended use or application before giving them access.
ChatGPT API coming soon — sign up for the waitlist: https://t.co/pf1yCuPcIn— Greg Brockman (@gdb) January 17, 2023
The company has also installed content filters designed to catch abusive, hateful, and offensive content in the inputs provided to the AI and the output generated.
Apart from ChatGPT, which will be available soon, users also get access to other products like DALL E2, the prompt-based art creator from Open AI, GPT-3, and Codex, a general purposes programming model, the press release said.
