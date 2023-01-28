ChatGPT outpaces Instagram: 10 million daily users in just 40 days
ChatGPT, OpenAI's powerful artificial intelligence (AI) language model, has surpassed 10 million daily users in just 40 days, outpacing popular Instagram's initial rapid growth.
This achievement is even more impressive when you consider that it likely represents at least 20 million monthly users, according to an industry expert.
"ChatGPT at >10 million daily users in 40 days," Brett Winton, Chief Futurist at ARK Venture Investment, Tweeted on Tuesday.
"Instagram took 355 days to get to 10 million registered users."
Ten million unique users per day suggest "20+ million users every month," Winton noted in the thread of Tweets.
"I'm actually shocked it's *only* 20 million and wonder if sample bias in these data under-represent penetration," he wrote.
Will ChatGPT's user growth wear out?
ChatGPT's user base is likely to grow in the future, despite being contentious at times. Meanwhile, a user's response to Winton's ChatGPT growth graph was, "This is insane."
The AI-operated model's potential applications are virtually limitless, and its popularity will grow as more researchers and developers become aware of it, as per technology pundits.
ChatGPT's novelty "will wear out quickly, while Instagram grew faster," a user questioned on Winton's Tweet thread.
"I would be much less sanguine if I were only using chatGPT for novelty purposes….," he replied.
The chatbot's success can be attributed to its ability to comprehend and generate human-like language by understanding and responding to a diverse set of natural language inputs trained on a massive text dataset.
This has made ChatGPT an invaluable tool for a wide range of applications such as natural language processing, machine learning, and data analysis, thus giving sleepless nights to many tech titans.
ChatGPT vs. Google
Google management allegedly declared a "code red" in response to ChatGPT AI's rising popularity, according to some media reports last week.
When Winton asked chatGPT for a list of products that people thought would last because of early user adoption but ultimately faded. Its first three responses were "Google wave, Google+, Google glass," the tech giant's initiatives that had been shelved.
Interesting Engineering asked ChatGPT for its reaction, and here is what the bot replied.
"The news that ChatGPT has reached 10 million daily users in just 40 days is impressive and highlights the growing popularity and usefulness of the model in a wide range of applications.
It is worth noting that the sample bias in these data may under-represent penetration, more research is needed to confirm this and to understand the true reach of the model."
Google has earlier tried its hands at chatbots but hasn't achieved desired results yet.
Although both Google and ChatGPT have robust language models created by technology corporations, their application cases and methodologies differ.
While ChatGPT is concentrated on natural language generation, Google uses its language model, such as BERT, mostly for natural language interpretation and search.
Both models have their own advantages and limitations, and they are frequently combined with other technologies to achieve the desired outcome.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is said to have released a premium, experimental, version of its popular AI chatbot, "ChatGPT Professional."
For a $42 monthly membership, the premium edition will include additional features such as less unpredictable availability, faster response times, and priority access.
