ChatGPT outpaces Instagram: 10 million daily users in just 40 days

"Instagram took 355 days to get to 10 million registered users."

Ten million unique users per day suggest "20+ million users every month," Winton noted in the thread of Tweets.

"I'm actually shocked it's *only* 20 million and wonder if sample bias in these data under-represent penetration," he wrote.

Will ChatGPT's user growth wear out?

A comparative analytical graph of ChatGPT and Instagram growth. ARKInvest/Twitter

ChatGPT's user base is likely to grow in the future, despite being contentious at times. Meanwhile, a user's response to Winton's ChatGPT growth graph was, "This is insane."

The AI-operated model's potential applications are virtually limitless, and its popularity will grow as more researchers and developers become aware of it, as per technology pundits.

ChatGPT's novelty "will wear out quickly, while Instagram grew faster," a user questioned on Winton's Tweet thread.

"I would be much less sanguine if I were only using chatGPT for novelty purposes….," he replied.

The chatbot's success can be attributed to its ability to comprehend and generate human-like language by understanding and responding to a diverse set of natural language inputs trained on a massive text dataset.