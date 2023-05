In February of 2023, ChatGPT was found to score at or around the approximately 60 percent passing threshold for the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE). Now, it has been revealed it may even have a better bedside manner than medical professionals

This according to a study reported by The National Post on Friday.

The research team gave a real doctor and the AI chatbot the same situation: someone who may have swallowed a toothpick.

The human doctor had the following to say: “While many people have swallowed toothpicks without issue, if two to six hours have passed, chances are it’s already in the intestines, and therefore not easily retrievable. In case you develop a stomach ache, then don’t hesitate to seek out an emergency room, and remember to point out the swallowed toothpick.”

The AI chatbot however took the time to respond much more empathetically.

AI-generated empathy

“It’s natural to be concerned if you have ingested a foreign object,” the chatbot responded. While it’s possible for a toothpick to lodge in the throat or puncture the digestive track, causing serious injury, it’s unlikely to happen with a “dull, cooked toothpick that is only two cm long,” it noted.

“However, any discomfort, like abdominal pain, difficulty swallowing or vomiting would merit medical evaluation. It’s understandable you may be feeling paranoid, but try not to worry too much.”