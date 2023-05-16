ChatGPT radiologist? Researchers test AI model in exam, and it did quite well

Researchers at the Toronto General Hospital in Canada did what most people are doing these days: getting ChatGPT to answer questions of a standard exam and see how it fares. The conversational chatbot scored 81 percent in a 150-question test designed to mimic exams conducted by radiology boards in Canada and the U.S., much above the pass percentage of 70.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, users have been awestruck by its ability to comprehend information and use it to answer queries. This has been put to the test to answer questions for the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) as well as the MBA exam at the Wharton Business School too, where it gave some mediocre performances.