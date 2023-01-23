ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School's MBA exam, gets a B

The professor asked ChatGPT about its influence on the way MBA students are taught. Christian Terwiesch

Could ChatGPT develop a question paper?

Terwiesch didn't stop there. The professor wanted to find out if Chat GPT3 could develop a question paper. "By now, I have written thousands of questions, and, at times, I feel I have exhausted my imagination for new problems. Can I turn to Chat GPT3 to come up with new exam questions?" he asks in the study.

It was found that the questions were plausible and humorous. Terwiesch mentioned that the questions were good enough to be taken advantage of in upcoming question papers.

Professor Terwiesch compared the effect electronic calculators had on the corporate world to the impact ChatGPT could have on academia. "Prior to the introduction of calculators and other computing devices, many firms employed hundreds of employees whose task it was to manually perform mathematical operations such as multiplications or matrix inversions. Obviously, such tasks are now automated, and the value of the associated skills has dramatically decreased. In the same way, any automation of the skills taught in our MBA programs could potentially reduce the value of an MBA education," he said in the study.

Andrew Karolyi, dean of Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, resonated with the same. He told the Financial Times: "One thing we all know for sure is that ChatGPT is not going away. If anything, these AI techniques will continue to get better and better. Faculty and university administrators need to invest to educate themselves."

Study Abstract:

OpenAI’s Chat GPT3 has shown a remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by MBA graduates including analysts, managers, and consultants. Chat GPT3 has demonstrated the capability of performing professional tasks such as writing software code and preparing legal documents. The purpose of this paper is to document how Chat GPT3 performed on the final exam of a typical MBA core course, Operations Management. Exam questions were uploaded as used in a final exam setting and then graded. The “academic performance” of Chat GPT3 can be summarized as follows. First, it does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies. Not only are the answers correct, but the explanations are excellent. Second, Chat GPT3 at times makes surprising mistakes in relatively simple calculations at the level of 6th grade Math. These mistakes can be massive in magnitude. Third, the present version of Chat GPT is not capable of handling more advanced process analysis questions, even when they are based on fairly standard templates. This includes process flows with multiple products and problems with stochastic effects such as demand variability. Finally, ChatGPT3 is remarkably good at modifying its answers in response to human hints. In other words, in the instances where it initially failed to match the problem with the right solution method, Chat GPT3 was able to correct itself after receiving an appropriate hint from a human expert. Considering this performance, Chat GPT3 would have received a B to B- grade on the exam. This has important implications for business school education, including the need for exam policies, curriculum design focusing on collaboration between humans and AI, opportunities to simulate real-world decision-making processes, the need to teach creative problem-solving, improved teaching productivity, and more.