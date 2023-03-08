ChatGPT-powered AI legal assistant launches and brings along fear

"Our AI legal assistant is the first of its kind," stated Jake Heller, co-founder and CEO of Casetext.

"It creates a momentous opportunity for attorneys to delegate tasks like legal research, document review, deposition preparation, and contract analysis to an AI, freeing them to focus on the most impactful aspects of their practice."

The attorneys can assign important, complex work to an AI assistant in the same way they would a legal expert claims the company.

CoCounsel is a safe and dependable tool created especially for legal concerns, as opposed to generalized, openly accessible huge language models.

The creation of CoCounsel was made possible by Casetext's integration of the most advanced OpenAI's GPT tech model with its own exclusive legal databases and Parallel Search, the top legal search engine in the market, said the press release.

CoCounsel's efficiency and high-quality output allow lawyers to concentrate on the most important aspects of their practice and take on tasks that would be difficult without it.

What will CoCounsel help with?

CoCounsel is capable of seven essential legal tasks, such as searching a database, reviewing documents, summarizing those documents, checking contracts for policy compliance, extracting data from contracts, drafting a legal research memo, and assisting attorneys with deposition preparation, including by offering potential questions to ask a witness, according to Casetext.