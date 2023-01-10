ChatGPT's insane powerful searches could be coming to your smartphone soon

Launched in November last year, ChatGPT made global news for its ease of answering even complex questions in a conversational manner. The algorithm that powers the chatbot, GPT3.5 is built by Open AI and is trained to learn what humans mean when they ask a question.

The algorithm uses large language models to predict what words will come next and uses human feedback to follow directions and provide responses that are satisfactory. It is this ability of ChatGPT that makes it a threat to the search engine business of Google.

ChatGPT as a native app

As per the revelations made by Jason Calacanis, entrepreneur, investor, and more recently known for being one of the people in Elon Musk's inner circle at Twitter, OpenAI's future app currently has a search function and a thread history that can be seen in the samples released so far.

These features could help herald a future where one can have an indexed search history of all communication done with ChatGPT in the past and more importantly through an app on your smartphone. No more trying to remember what keywords you have used to get specific results or rummaging through browser history to recall a webpage.

OpenAI is really taking on Google's dominance in search and looks poised to become the top choice among internet users in the near future.

Backed by money from Microsoft

OpenAI which started as a non-profit organization to research AI also has a for-profit wing called OpenAI LP which operates as a software company and can sell products and services researched and developed at the organization.