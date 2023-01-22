ChatGPT premium rolls out at $42 a month, Google still catching up

"That was quick! OpenAI has reportedly started rolling out a premium version of its viral ChatGPT," he wrote.

"While [the] free version is still available, for $42/month, you will get expanded capabilities like less finicky availability, faster response speeds, and priority access to new features."

Given that the cost of running the chatbot alone, according to OpenAI, is over $100,000 per day. As per Beliūnas, this adds to more than $3 million each month, which makes the $42 monthly subscription "actually a steal."

Money printing machine for OpenAI?

According to SimilarWeb, ChatGPT has 75 million unique monthly users.

So, if only 10% of these users choose to subscribe to the premium service, OpenAI could possibly make $3.46 billion in revenue in the first year.

This would generate an astounding $2 billion in profit at a 60 percent profit margin, yearly.

"The crazy part? This will be a money printing machine for OpenAI," said Beliūnas.

ChatGPT's new payment options. Linas Beliunas/ LinkedIn

The enhanced but "experimental" features of ChatGPT and the cost of the plan can change based on the individual requirements of the user and the agreements made with OpenAI.