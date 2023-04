According to some people, your business may be way behind if you do not already use at least one Artificial Intelligence (AI) application! Indeed, AI is used in a wide variety of ways these days. It has already begun to alter how we work and live by simplifying and accelerating complicated tasks. New AI language models can understand and generate human-like responses, opening up various possibilities in various fields. These AI language models, like ChatGPT, will likely be a game-changer in areas as diverse as improving customer service and enhancing language translation.

It’s only normal to ask, then, which is the best among the top three (3) AI-driven chatbots: ChatGPT, Bing, and Google Bard. We have tested, read user reviews, and followed the news on all three models. This article will discuss and compare their underlying technologies and applications and explore the much-asked question: ChatGPT vs. Bing vs. Google Bard - which is better?