ChatGPT is 80% effective at identifying Alzheimer’s disease, study shows

The Drexel study, published in the journal PLOS Digital Health, is the latest in a series of efforts to show the value of natural language processing tools for the early detection and prediction of Alzheimer's. It builds on recent research that suggests language impairment may be a sign of neurodegenerative diseases.

As part of the standard process for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease today, a thorough review of the patient's medical history and a battery of physical and neurological exams and tests are usually done. Even though there is still no cure for the illness, catching it early can give patients more options for treatment and care.

Researchers have been focusing on programs that can pick up on subtle clues, like hesitation, making grammar and pronunciation mistakes, and forgetting the meaning of words, as a quick test that could indicate whether or not a patient should undergo a complete examination. Language impairment affects 60-80% of dementia patients.

“We know from ongoing research that the cognitive effects of Alzheimer’s Disease can manifest themselves in language production,” explained Hualou Liang, Ph.D., a professor in Drexel’s School of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems and a co-author of the research.

“The most commonly used tests for early detection of Alzheimer's [disease] look at acoustic features, such as pausing, articulation, and vocal quality, in addition to [cognition tests]. But we believe the improvement of natural language processing programs provides another path to support early identification of Alzheimer’s,” he added.

ChatGPT-3 is even more advanced than its predecessors

The third version of OpenAI's General Pretrained Transformer (GPT), called GPT-3, uses a deep learning algorithm trained by looking at a massive amount of data from the internet, focusing on how words are used and how language is built. This training gives it the ability to respond to any language-related task human-like way, from answering simple questions to writing poetry or essays.