ChatGPT’s huge running cost is threatening OpenAI’s future

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence studio that popularised AI with its chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly facing a financial crisis that could lead to its bankruptcy.

According to a report by Analytics India Magazine, OpenAI spends a staggering $700,000 every day to run ChatGPT, one of its flagship AI services. The chatbot, which uses a powerful language model called GPT, can generate realistic and engaging conversations on various topics.

However, despite its impressive capabilities, ChatGPT has failed to generate enough revenue for OpenAI to cover its costs. The AI studio has also tried to monetize its newer versions of GPT, such as GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, but with little success.