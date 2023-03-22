Bard-aboom! Google drops its AI chatbot, now available in UK and US

Select users can now sign up for Bard

Calling it an experiment to test the chatbot, Google is rolling out Bard cautiously, allowing access to only the US and the UK for now. The company plans to expand to more countries and languages over time. Those interested in trying out the software can sign up at bard.google.com.

“You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. We’ve learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people,” said the company in its March 21 statement.

Powered by its in-house large language model (LLM) - LaMDA, the chatbot will generate a response one word at a time, by selecting from words likely to come next. Google highlighted that although Bard can convincingly present ideas, it will not always get them right.

Among the plethora of information out there, the chatbot is bound to pick up on real-world biases and stereotypes and reflect the same in its output. It also has a warning at the bottom of the chat window: ‘Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that doesn’t represent Google’s views.’