Bard-aboom! Google drops its AI chatbot, now available in UK and US
Companies are rushing to occupy the new and exciting space of generative AI. The latest to join the bandwagon is Google, which announced Tuesday that it is granting open access to its chatbot Bard.
This comes after OpenAI announced an upgraded version of ChatGPT on March 14, 2023.
Bard is independent of the Google search engine and generates a textual response when given a prompt. For example, Bard can be asked to give tips on reaching the user’s goal of reading more books in a year or explaining cryonics in simple language.
Select users can now sign up for Bard
Calling it an experiment to test the chatbot, Google is rolling out Bard cautiously, allowing access to only the US and the UK for now. The company plans to expand to more countries and languages over time. Those interested in trying out the software can sign up at bard.google.com.
“You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. We’ve learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people,” said the company in its March 21 statement.
Powered by its in-house large language model (LLM) - LaMDA, the chatbot will generate a response one word at a time, by selecting from words likely to come next. Google highlighted that although Bard can convincingly present ideas, it will not always get them right.
Among the plethora of information out there, the chatbot is bound to pick up on real-world biases and stereotypes and reflect the same in its output. It also has a warning at the bottom of the chat window: ‘Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that doesn’t represent Google’s views.’
However, the company says as more and more people use it, the better Bard will get at predicting helpful responses.
Calling it a complimentary experience to its search engine, Google will eventually be integrating LLMs into Search in a more profound way. The statement further said, “Bard is designed so that you can easily visit Search to check its responses or explore sources across the web. Click “Google it" to see suggestions for queries, and Search will open in a new tab so you can find relevant results and dig deeper.”
