Cheetah-inspired robot 'Kemba' has pneumatic actuators to reach higher running speeds

Four-legged robots have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to their versatility and agility. Powered by electric motors, these quadrupedal robots can offer precise control and nimble motion, with a number of consumer-focused robot dogs coming to market in recent years.

However, there's one thing that electric motors can't quite match: the instantaneous power of biological muscles.

That's where hydraulic actuators come in, enabling robots like Boston Dynamic's Atlas to perform impressive feats like backflips. Recently however, the African Robotics Unit at the University of Cape Town in South Africa have turned to a more traditional method of movement for their robots: pneumatics.