Chemists discover new way to split water for easier hydrogen

A team of German chemists based at Münster University has unveiled a potentially groundbreaking water-splitting method that promises to simplify the production of hydrogen.

Their research, recently published in the journal Nature, introduces a photocatalytic method that leverages light energy to activate water, potentially opening up new avenues in chemistry, particularly in the synthesis of compounds from simpler materials.

Splitting water using light

Water splitting, a chemical reaction that disassembles water into its elemental components of oxygen and hydrogen, has long intrigued scientists due to its potential in various fields.

Photocatalysis, on the other hand, harnesses the power of light to drive chemical reactions.