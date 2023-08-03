'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first time

Janesville, Wisconsin-based nuclear fusion company SHINE Technologies has obtained visible proof of its reaction at work, visible radiation produced as a byproduct, a press release stated. The company claims this is the first instance when this has been achieved for nuclear fusion.

With the world looking for cleaner ways to meet its energy demands, nuclear power is gaining favor once again as a low-carbon source of energy. Companies are also focused on harnessing energy from nuclear fusion instead, which does not raise concerns about nuclear waste.

Challenges for nuclear fusion are still aplenty as researchers look for ways to contain the plasma used for generating energy as well as obtaining higher yields than the energy put into the fusion reaction. SHINE has adopted a multi-disciplinary approach to nuclear fusion as it looks to apply the technology in industrial and medical applications on its way to tackling the problem of generating energy.