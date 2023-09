Plans are afoot to redevelop parts of Chornobyl's 'Exclusion Zone' into a large wind farm, despite the ongoing conflict with Russia. The 18-mile (29 km) radius around the nuclear disaster site is, some believe, the perfect choice for such a project, as very few, if any, people live there. It is also very close to Ukraine's capital and has some existing infrastructure that can be readily adapted.

If successful, the farm could produce enough juice for 800,000 Kiev homes.

Disaster to hope

What's more, Ukraine has some form on this. Part of the 'Exclusion Zone' has already been redeveloped for a much smaller wind farm. Back in 2018, for example, a 1MW solar farm was developed that generates enough power for 2,000 homes. On the back of this project's success, Ukraine hopes the larger project will be even more successful.