A Chevrolet dealership now produces 1 GWh of energy from its new solar plant

The facility makes it one of the largest solar installations for an automobile dealership recorded till now.

A transition that helps offset 156 metric tons of emissions

The solar installation will help the dealership generate an annual output that is equivalent to the energy required to power over 750 homes and will offset about 156 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The dealership is expected to be powered 100% by solar energy, and with the help of the U.S. federal tax incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, the capital invested to set up the plant will be covered by energy savings in just under five years.

"This is a major step towards our goal of becoming a more sustainable and environmentally friendly business," said Lawrence Dimmitt III, the owner of Dimmitt Chevrolet, in a media release.

The solar installation was done in association with ESA – a firm focused on providing clean energy solutions for enterprises.

The increasing number of EVs warrants a move to more sustainable sources of energy

As the automotive world is quickly transitioning towards EVs, cleaner energy sources are the need of the hour for auto dealers to offset the cost of sustaining the infrastructure required to maintain their fleet. Customized solar programs will help businesses to maximize available tax credits and incentives while generating an immediate return on capital.