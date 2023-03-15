First-ever chicken fitness tracker tells you how active the animals are

Roger Boyd, general manager of Honest Eggs Co. told The Drum the trackers will aim to improve egg farming.

“We launched FitChix to help monitor the health of our chooks and to continue to bring attention to why regenerative farming is better for the hens, the egg, the land, the farmer, and the community. In an extremely confusing category, Honest Eggs Co. is an easy choice as it is the one you can count on, to be honest, and transparent about the way we farm.”

Based on a school project

The company’s website states that co-founders Paul and Jacqui Righetti drew inspiration for the project from a school project completed by their daughter.

Now, FitChix has ambitious plans to appear in OLV, OOH, Social, and in-store to aid in informing consumers on the importance of sustainable, regenerative farming practices. FitChix was developed by Honest Eggs Co's creative agency VMLY&R in collaboration with Airbag.

Jake Barrow, group executive creative director of VMLY&R said the egg farming industry is difficult to navigate. That’s why education is so important.