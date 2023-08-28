China achieves big leap in 2D semiconductor wafer tech

Chinese scientists have made a significant breakthrough in the world of semiconductors, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. Just one atom thick (thereby termed "2D"), the new 12-long (30.5 cm) wafers can be cheaply and potentially revolutionize the semiconductor industry, its creators claim. While more work is needed to turn them into usable microchips, the new wafers could complement, even challenge, traditional silicon chips.

Only one atom thick

Due to its thinness, the new 2D material exhibits superior semiconducting properties. However, the team of scientists faced challenges when it came to scaling up the size of the wafers and producing them in large quantities. “We proved to the industry that this is scientifically feasible and instilled confidence. If there are industrial demands in the future, progress in this field will advance by leaps and bounds,” study lead Professor Liu Kaihui of Peking University told SCMP in an exclusive interview.