China accelerates 'Mighty Dragon' stealth fighters' production to counterbalance US supremacy

"The increased production of J-20s was aimed at balancing the United States' increasing deployment of its dominant air-superiority aircraft, the F-22, and another fifth-generation stealth jet fighter, the F-35, to the region," said a military insider.

"The application of the new pulsating production lines and domestic engines had pushed the number of J-20s to equal, or even exceed, the number of US F-22 Raptors."

Based on the serial and running numbers painted on the aircraft on display at this month's air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, earlier estimates suggested China may have constructed at least 200 J-20s.

The serial numbers painted on two of the four J-20s on display at the air show revealed that Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the aircraft's developer, had delivered at least 140 in its most recent blocks, the third and fourth, U.S. Defence News claimed earlier this month, citing military aviation expert Andreas Rupprecht.

U.S. deployment of over 100 F-35s to Japan and South Korea in 2017 is claimed to have led to the induction of J-20s in PLA.

Pulsating production lines

An airplane can be put together using a pulsating production line once it has reached the final assembly stage, which requires the accurate assembly of the large structural components and flight control systems, including the cockpit, engines, wings, tail, landing gear, and weapons system.

According to Lockheed Martin, the fact that the standardized electronic mate and alignment system stations are all vertically arranged with movable platforms allows for the completion of more work in a shorter amount of time.