Chinese organizations have supercharged their efforts to advance artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, launching 79 large-language models (LLMs) over the past three years, a report by state-run research institutes revealed.

The development of LLMs, which are trained on massive volumes of text data using deep learning techniques, entered a high-gear phase in 2020, according to the report produced by research institutes under the country's Ministry of Science and Technology.

Rapid Rise of Large-Language Models in China

The year 2020 saw the release of two LLMs from Chinese organizations, compared with 11 in the United States. However, the following year, both countries released 30 LLMs each, the report outlined. U.S. organizations released 37 LLMs in 2022, slightly ahead of China's 28. Yet, in 2023, China has taken the lead with 19 LLMs, edging out the U.S.'s 18.