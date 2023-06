Researchers at the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan have used artificial intelligence (AI) to locate deposits of rare earth minerals and found a large potential reserve in the Tibetan plateau in the Himalayas, the South China Morning Post reported.

In the past, China held a dominant position in mining bulk minerals such as copper, iron, aluminum, and coal, which fueled its industrial and urban growth. However, the changing face of technology now demands using rare earth minerals for multiple applications ranging from energy to defense applications.

Since rare earth resources have been in countries other than China, the latter's dominance has been diminishing. Reserves found in Inner Mongolia have become a major production zone for China. Still, the accidental discovery of lithium in some rock samples from Tibet nearly a decade ago provided hope that could tilt the balance in China's favor once again.