China: AI to help spacecraft avoid space debris in near-Earth orbit

"We’ll use our decade-long expertise in space collision avoidance and debris mitigation, and pool experts from across the country to answer China’s strategic needs," principal project investigator Jiang Yu told the PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. "More specifically, we are going to investigate AI paradigms with regard to the monitoring of multi-scale space debris, debris environment evolution, and space situational awareness."

China is not the first to attempt training AI to avoid space junk; the European Space Agency started the mission a few years ago. An extensive data set of historical collision warnings were created, and ESA asked the global AI community to help develop a system that could eventually autonomously dodge orbital debris.

The 'throwaway' culture in space is a global problem

More than 27,000 pieces of orbital debris are currently being tracked by the Department of Defense’s global Space Surveillance Network sensors, according to NASA. Additionally, debris that is too small to be tracked but large enough to damage both crewed and uncrewed missions exist in near-Earth orbit. A small piece of orbital debris can pose a massive threat to space vehicles, including the International Space Station and other spacecraft with humans aboard, such as SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

The "throwaway" culture in space is a global problem. Last year, Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel proposed new rules that would require operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO) to deorbit their satellites within five years of completing their missions. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted 4-0 to adopt new rules to address the increasing risks of orbital debris.