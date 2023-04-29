China simulates algorithm to evade US's sophisticated hypersonic missile defense system

People's Liberation Army (PLA) researchers claim they have created algorithm-based technology to defeat sophisticated hypersonic missile interception systems.

Engineers led by Zhang Xuesong from China's Strategic Support Force Information Engineering University developed the algorithm that analyzes the trajectory of hypersonic missiles in order to avoid detection by missile defense systems, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Saturday.

The algorithm "can analyze the trajectory of these hypersonic weapons to help them avoid missile defense systems, including advanced systems under development" in the US, claimed the engineers in a paper published in the Chinese journal Common Control and Simulation last month.

According to computer simulations of hypersonic strikes at Mach 8, or eight times the speed of sound, Xuesong's technique could allegedly let China's hypersonic weapons avoid detection.

Old estimation model over AI?

Zhang's team's solution is based on old multi-model adaptive estimation (MMAE), a statistical procedure used in control systems engineering to create predictions when observations are inadequate or erroneous.

Intercepting missiles, including those in the US under development, can identify and track hypersonic weapons that use infrared sensors to pinpoint moving targets.

However, the true capabilities of China's hypersonic weapons and their ability to evade US missile defense systems are still unknown.

According to an expert, China's heat detectors can only see intercepting rockets from a limited perspective. As a result, there is insufficient information to pinpoint the interceptor's exact location.