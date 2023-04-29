China simulates algorithm to evade US's sophisticated hypersonic missile defense system

China simulates algorithm to evade US's sophisticated hypersonic missile defense systemThis could allegedly allow Beijing to learn a lot about Washington's hypersonic defense.Baba Tamim| Apr 29, 2023 05:05 AM ESTCreated: Apr 29, 2023 05:05 AM ESTinnovationStock photo: 3D illustration of a hypersonic missile.estt/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.People's Liberation Army (PLA) researchers claim they have created algorithm-based technology to defeat sophisticated hypersonic missile interception systems.Engineers led by Zhang Xuesong from China's Strategic Support Force Information Engineering University developed the algorithm that analyzes the trajectory of hypersonic missiles in order to avoid detection by missile defense systems, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Saturday.The algorithm "can analyze the trajectory of these hypersonic weapons to help them avoid missile defense systems, including advanced systems under development" in the US, claimed the engineers in a paper published in the Chinese journal Common Control and Simulation last month. According to computer simulations of hypersonic strikes at Mach 8, or eight times the speed of sound, Xuesong's technique could allegedly let China's hypersonic weapons avoid detection.Old estimation model over AI? Zhang's team's solution is based on old multi-model adaptive estimation (MMAE), a statistical procedure used in control systems engineering to create predictions when observations are inadequate or erroneous.Intercepting missiles, including those in the US under development, can identify and track hypersonic weapons that use infrared sensors to pinpoint moving targets. However, the true capabilities of China's hypersonic weapons and their ability to evade US missile defense systems are still unknown. According to an expert, China's heat detectors can only see intercepting rockets from a limited perspective. As a result, there is insufficient information to pinpoint the interceptor's exact location. See Also "You might have an idea, but you can't be sure exactly where it is," an unnamed space scientist told SCMP on the condition of anonymity. The MMAE statistical technique has been utilized in missile defense applications for decades. While other researchers proposed using AI to solve complex problems in hypersonic missile defense, Zhang's team argued that with minor tweaks, the older MMAE method still worked well. Zhang's team claimed that their algorithm could discover an enemy interceptor's model and certain secret design parameters within 10 minutes of launch, estimating its trajectory with an accuracy of roughly five meters (16ft).Hypersonic race In recent years, both China and the United States have prioritized hypersonic weapons as potential game changers in modern conflict. China's YJ-21 missile can breach powerful air defenses and strike an aircraft carrier at full speed, said the SCMP report. Suppose one government develops adequate defenses against hypersonic threats while the other does not. In that case, the balance of power may shift, and an arms race may ensue as each side strives to catch up, the SCMP report stressed. The development of new defense capabilities against Chinese and Russian hypersonic missiles has been given top priority in US military spending.US's Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) can intercept ballistic missiles using interceptor missiles that are faster, more maneuverable, and more dependable than their predecessors. Most Popular The billion-dollar NGI program includes participation from defense contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman.HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You So you think you can fashion your future with wearables?Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongGreat Pacific Garbage Patch is now home to dozen of coastal species, finds studyRedesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The BlueprintSpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosionNASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's howChina claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fightersMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTWormholes are getting closer to being real: what this means – The BlueprintWhat do we lose if the metaverse fails? More Stories cultureDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsPaul Ratner| 4/14/2023healthIn a first, scientists develop an AI tool to help doctors distinguish between infectious diseasesDeena Theresa| 8/28/2022cultureAn AI-based party vows to win Denmark's general election in 2023. Can it succeed?Paul Ratner| 8/23/2022