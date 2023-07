The Chinese Government has released footage on Twitter that allegedly shows the "world's most powerful" wind tunnel being used to test a scale model of a new Chinese space plane. Other footage also shows a high-speed oblique detonation wave engine, also known as a "shcramjet," used to power the wind tunnel, which can reportedly simulate conditions at speeds up to Mach 30. The clips originate from the state-run China Central Television's (CCTV) Channel 13, the country's largest 24-hour news network. They began to appear on social media over the weekend.

Shcramjet, not scramjet

A "shcramjet" engine is similar to a scramjet engine, but there is a difference in the way combustion occurs. In a "shcramjet" engine, combustion happens in a thin area that is stabilized over a wedge, blunt body, or other surface using standing oblique shock and/or detonation waves. This is unlike in a scramjet engine, where combustion occurs diffusively. Because the combustion in a "shcramjet" is limited to a smaller area, the combustor length can be much shorter than in a scramjet engine. This allows for more efficient fuel-air mixing and combustion.