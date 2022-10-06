China pairs armed robot dogs and drones in new video

Dropping a robot dog on a rooftop

In the video, the drone can be seen as it approaches the rooftop of a building in a nondescript urban area while carrying beneath it an armed robot dog. After the drone drops the robot on the roof, it simply flies away.

The robodog then stands up from its folded position and starts investigating its new location with what looks to be a Chinese QBB-97 light machine gun—known as a Type 95 LGM in the United States—placed on its back.

The Weibo account is from Kestrel Defense Blood-Wing, which seems to be directly affiliated with the Chinese Kestrel Defense company. Here is what the organization had to say about the video:

“War dogs descending from the sky, air assault, Red Wing Forward heavy-duty drones deliver combat robot dogs, which can be directly inserted into the weak link behind the enemy to launch a surprise attack or can be placed on the roof of the enemy to occupy the commanding heights to suppress firepower. And ground troops [can] conduct a three-dimensional pincer attack on the enemy in the building.”