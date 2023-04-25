Trending
Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communication

Use terahertz frequency communication and achieve ultra-fast communication.
Ameya Paleja
Apr 25, 2023
Created: Apr 25, 2023 04:24 AM EST
Researchers at the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Second Institute have achieved a breakthrough in next-generation 6G communication by conducting the first real-time wireless transmission, the South China Morning Post reported.

6G, short for the sixth generation cellular network, is the next frontier of telecommunications which promises more reliable and faster communication than any of the existing technologies. While 5G networks, being rolled out in different parts of the globe, offer low latency-delay experienced during transmission, 6G networks are expected to lower them further while providing efficient use of the electromagnetic spectrum.

What makes China's achievement special?

6G cellular networks are expected to power applications like high-definition virtual reality (VR), holographic communication, and similar data-intensive applications. The researchers used a special antenna to generate four different beam patterns at 110 GHz frequency. Doing so enabled them to transmit data at 100 gigabits per second on a 10 GHz bandwidth, a significant upgrade from current levels.

The technology used for this real-time data transmission has been dubbed as terahertz orbital angular momentum communication, the SCMP said in its report.

Terahertz refers to communication in the frequency range of 100 GHz and 10 THz of the electromagnetic spectrum. The higher frequency range of this technology enables faster data transfer rates and more information to be transmitted. Terahertz communication has also attracted interest for use in military environments since it offers high-speed and secure communication.

The other significant part of their achievement is the orbital angular momentum (OAM) used in the transmission. This encoding technology allows more information to be transmitted at once. The researchers used OAM to transmit multiple signals on the same frequency demonstrating a more efficient use of the spectrum.

While these technologies could take a few years to be put into everyday use, the researchers also demonstrated some advanced in wireless backhaul technology, which can be deployed soon.

In conventional cellular networks, data is transmitted from devices to base stations and then to core networks through fiber optic cables. As base stations are set to increase shortly, fiber-based transmission is expected to be more costly and time-consuming. By using wireless technology for backhaul, the researchers are looking to provide flexibility at lower costs, which can also be used for existing 5G communication.

In the future, 6G communication technology will also be critical for short-range broadband transmissions such as lunar and Mars landers and spacecraft. The U.S. government has taken cognizance of advances made by the Chinese communication industry and looking for ways to advance the technology at home and reassert U.S. dominance in the area, the Wall Street Journal reported.

