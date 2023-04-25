Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communication

Researchers at the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Second Institute have achieved a breakthrough in next-generation 6G communication by conducting the first real-time wireless transmission, the South China Morning Post reported.

6G, short for the sixth generation cellular network, is the next frontier of telecommunications which promises more reliable and faster communication than any of the existing technologies. While 5G networks, being rolled out in different parts of the globe, offer low latency-delay experienced during transmission, 6G networks are expected to lower them further while providing efficient use of the electromagnetic spectrum.

What makes China's achievement special?

6G cellular networks are expected to power applications like high-definition virtual reality (VR), holographic communication, and similar data-intensive applications. The researchers used a special antenna to generate four different beam patterns at 110 GHz frequency. Doing so enabled them to transmit data at 100 gigabits per second on a 10 GHz bandwidth, a significant upgrade from current levels.

The technology used for this real-time data transmission has been dubbed as terahertz orbital angular momentum communication, the SCMP said in its report.

6G will be a crucial tool of communication in the future Tony Studio/iStock

Terahertz refers to communication in the frequency range of 100 GHz and 10 THz of the electromagnetic spectrum. The higher frequency range of this technology enables faster data transfer rates and more information to be transmitted. Terahertz communication has also attracted interest for use in military environments since it offers high-speed and secure communication.