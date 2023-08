Chinese researchers have made what has been called a "huge breakthrough" in high-energy laser technology, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Thanks to a new cooling system, Chinese lasers can now operate "infinitely" by removing built-up waste heat efficiently. This innovation could, the researchers believe, enable high-energy laser weapons to have a longer range and increased punch.

Infinite laser operation

The discovery was made by scientists at the National University of Defence Technology in Hunan province and solves a major technical challenge in laser weapon development. This potentially means that high-energy lasers can now generate uninterrupted and high-performing laser beams using new technology.