China is building a dredger with the world's most powerful reamer

China has invested heavily in the dredging industry over the past two decades and has built more than 200 vessels so far to become the world's largest dredger manufacturer.

The world's most powerful dredger

When ready, the dredger with the 10,000kW reamer will be 50 percent more powerful than the Tian Jing, which has earned its reputation for helping China build artificial islands in the South China Sea.

Both, the upcoming dredger and Tian Jing, are owned and operated by the Tianjin Waterway Bureau company, which not only has the most powerful dredger fleet in the world but is also a subsidiary of the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

The Tian Jing or Celestial Whale was designed by the Shanghai Jiao Tong University with help from the German firm Vosta LMG. Commissioned in 2010, the dredger can excavate 4,500 cubic meters (159,000) cubic feet of sand per hour and its pump can send the sand up to 3.7 miles ( six km) away.

Representative image of artificial islands created gionnixxx/ iStock

The vessel is unique since it can work without requiring supporting transport ships to move landfill material away from the site. Instead, it can do the job of dredging one spot and refilling another on its own.