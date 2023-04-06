China builds cutting-edge germplasm resource center for biodiversity conservation

The Tianjin Agricultural Germplasm Resources Bank recently received more than 500 new germplasm resources, researcher Wang Lu was working there on an analysis of the germination rate and water content of corn and soybean seeds.

The crop germplasm resources are cultivated plant genetic materials with genetic functions, which play an important role in both food security and original innovation of agricultural science and technology, said Lan Qingkuo, deputy director of the Institute of Germplasm Resources and Biotechnology under the Tianjin Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

"There are eight different banks in which agricultural germplasm resources are conserved in a low-temperature and constant humidity environment," noted Wang, while packing the seeds in different aluminum foil bags with two-dimensional codes.

"The seeds' information, including types and sources, can be quickly read after scanning codes, providing great convenience for follow-up research work," Wang added.

Species extinction is an urgent universal problem

According to Cui Shuhong, a representative of the nation's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, species extinction is currently a serious global issue. Crop diversity has decreased by 75 percent since the turn of the 20th century, as per The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations.