China built a whopping 600,000 5G base stations in the last three months as it raced to achieve its target of three million before the end of the year, the South China Morning Post reported. In sharp contrast, the US built 100,000 base stations between 2019 and 2021.

5G is the terminology used to denote the fifth generation of mobile network technology that can support high-speed broadband internet with low latency. Unlike its predecessors, 5G mobile networks have massive network capacities and can deliver a uniform user experience.

Qualcomm, a primary provider of technology for mobile networks, estimates that 5G can potentially enable over US$13 trillion of economic output and create over 22 million jobs. China made the rollout of 5G networks a vital component of its push to boost economic growth and now boasts nearly three million base stations, according to government data.